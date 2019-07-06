Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.93.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $926,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $378,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,284 shares of company stock worth $2,174,480. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.