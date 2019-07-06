Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. BidaskClub cut Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Saia stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. Saia has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $410.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 6.35%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul C. Peck sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

