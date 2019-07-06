SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.59 ($15.80).

SAF-HOLLAND stock opened at €10.26 ($11.93) on Tuesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52-week low of €9.04 ($10.51) and a 52-week high of €14.34 ($16.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $465.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

