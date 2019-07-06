SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SAEX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. SAExploration has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative return on equity of 367.18% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $93.39 million for the quarter.

In other SAExploration news, COO Brian A. Beatty sold 44,311 shares of SAExploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $135,148.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,101.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAExploration stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 14.55% of SAExploration worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

SAExploration Company Profile

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

