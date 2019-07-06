Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$53.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$30.70 and a twelve month high of C$52.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.