Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.80.

NYSE ROG opened at $174.31 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.25 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $561,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $40,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,003 shares of company stock worth $3,346,540. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Rogers by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

