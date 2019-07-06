Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Receives $67.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 70,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,932,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,561. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

