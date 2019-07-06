Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

Revolve Group stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $48.36.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,696,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

