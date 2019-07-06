Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.29.
Revolve Group stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $48.36.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
