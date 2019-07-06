Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.09.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $30.60.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 149,952 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 112,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,431,000 after purchasing an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 83,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.