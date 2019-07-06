Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,542.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

