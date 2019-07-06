Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO Sells $15,383.82 in Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $15,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Resonant stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50. Resonant Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 5,236.92% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 23,188.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Resonant by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 79,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resonant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.