ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

SOL stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

