REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

