RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) versus NextEra Energy (OTCMKTS:NEE) Head-To-Head Analysis

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RED ELECTRICA C/ADR 4 2 0 0 1.33 NextEra Energy 0 1 13 0 2.93

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $207.77, suggesting a potential downside of 0.16%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Dividends

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NextEra Energy pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and NextEra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RED ELECTRICA C/ADR $2.19 billion 4.92 N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy $16.73 billion 5.96 $6.64 billion $7.70 27.03

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than RED ELECTRICA C/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RED ELECTRICA C/ADR and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RED ELECTRICA C/ADR N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 17.13% 10.26% 3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats RED ELECTRICA C/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity. The company also provides consultancy, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. was founded in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

