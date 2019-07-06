Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.43.

BTO opened at C$3.92 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$2.77 and a one year high of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -560.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$401.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$404.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 142,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$506,214.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,797,400 shares in the company, valued at C$17,078,744. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total transaction of C$159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,110,420. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,052 shares of company stock worth $1,082,625.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

