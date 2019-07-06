Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $24.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of QRTEA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 244,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,059,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,144,568 shares of company stock valued at $14,292,546. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.7% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,938,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,020,000 after buying an additional 122,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,611,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,628,000 after purchasing an additional 679,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

