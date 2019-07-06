Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,525.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,579 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 533,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.04 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.27 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.