Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $152.00 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $4,519,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,144 shares of company stock worth $36,998,850 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,526,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 587.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DGX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,175. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.