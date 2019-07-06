Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Qualys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Summit Redstone downgraded Qualys to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.94.

QLYS stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $361,706.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,627,666.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $177,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,395 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 51.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $83,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

