Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $384.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.52%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 97,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

