Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $828,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,585,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after buying an additional 121,530 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 15.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 817,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 107,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

