PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Given New GBX 336 Price Target at Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 308 ($4.02) to GBX 336 ($4.39) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRTC. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.35. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $652.56 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.