Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINC. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94. Premier has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $39,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Premier by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

