Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,450 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

