Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

Get Polar Power alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polar Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polar Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polar Power will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polar Power (POLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.