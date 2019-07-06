POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POET Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of POET Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 419.83% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that POET Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

