People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. FIG Partners downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Herron sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $77,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 407,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200,087 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 2,021,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.11 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

