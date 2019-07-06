PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $228,200.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Mccallion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $219,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $107,550.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $227,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $233,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $227,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $225,500.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $247.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

