Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Penn Virginia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $96.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.40.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.41. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $105.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 31.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 35.8% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 165,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 679.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.