Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $144,100.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $142,640.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $73,700.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.63 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 542.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.