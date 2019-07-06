Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $117.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $118.20 million. Paylocity posted sales of $96.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $464.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.46 million to $465.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $562.15 million, with estimates ranging from $556.40 million to $567.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Paylocity stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.37. 280,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,023. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 327.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.64, for a total value of $4,582,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 868,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,574,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 166,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $15,904,694.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,569,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,820,895.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,192 shares of company stock worth $27,120,606. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.