Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $513.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Party City Holdco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $71,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.