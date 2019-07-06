Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

OSR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.13 ($42.02).

Shares of Osram Licht stock opened at €33.21 ($38.62) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €27.59. Osram Licht has a fifty-two week low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a fifty-two week high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

