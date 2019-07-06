Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Osisko gold royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.01.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $2,504,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $10,868,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.