Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

ORCL stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,970,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,237,950. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

