OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 313.92% and a negative net margin of 454.23%. On average, research analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.