NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEE. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.83.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $31,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,288. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $1,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $3,489,545. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.