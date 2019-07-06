Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVMI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NVMI opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

