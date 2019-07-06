NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 166.40 ($2.17) on Thursday. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.60 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.55. The firm has a market cap of $462.30 million and a P/E ratio of 48.94.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

