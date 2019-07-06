Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $149,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $594,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,953 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

