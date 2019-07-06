Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NANO. ValuEngine upgraded Nanometrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nanometrics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NANO stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Nanometrics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,879.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.