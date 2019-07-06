Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

NBR stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.50. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $809.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 177,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,597.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,443,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,996 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,123,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,627 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

