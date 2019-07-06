MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. MRC Global reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,289.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $916,881.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,096.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 29.7% during the first quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,706. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

