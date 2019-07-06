Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotype is a leader in empowering expression and engagement through a combination of type, technology and expertise. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Monotype provides customers worldwide with typeface solutions for a broad range of creative applications and consumer devices. The company’s libraries and e-commerce sites are home to many of the most widely used typefaces – including the Helvetica, Frutiger and Univers families – as well as the next generation of type designs. Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help you create beautiful, authentic and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience your brand, now and in the future. Their fonts and technologies are designed to enable creative expression and give brands a distinct global voice. They are behind the text you read in newspapers and books, in the apps on your phone, in the websites you browse, on the dashboard you scan, on the goods you buy, and in the games you play. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TYPE. TheStreet raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Monotype Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ TYPE opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68. Monotype Imaging has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.84 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monotype Imaging will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,162 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monotype Imaging by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,826,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

