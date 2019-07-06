Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MONY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 343.75 ($4.49).

LON MONY opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.46) on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 414.80 ($5.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 381.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 23,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £95,824 ($125,211.03).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

