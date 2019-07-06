Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MOMO. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.30. Momo has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $554.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Momo by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.