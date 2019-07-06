Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MITK. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.35 million, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $82,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $124,885.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $632,224. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 480.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

