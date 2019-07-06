Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$59.39 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$55.21 and a 1 year high of C$107.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.53.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$974.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,321.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$152,321.40. Also, Director John Floren bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.00 per share, with a total value of C$600,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at C$3,583,980.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.