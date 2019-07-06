Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. 182,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.18. Meredith has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $62.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.67 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 2.42%. Meredith’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meredith will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

