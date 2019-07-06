Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,664 shares of company stock worth $7,896,623. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 387,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

